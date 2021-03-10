Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Shares Up 8%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares shot up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.09. 564,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,107,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Mizuho cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $86.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 100,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,285,714 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

