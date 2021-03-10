Costco Wholesale (COST) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST):

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $435.00 to $399.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $395.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $430.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $380.00 to $360.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $390.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $340.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $425.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $435.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $395.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/2/2021 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $372.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Costco have increased in the past year. The company’s growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trend and increasing penetration of e-commerce business reinforce its position. Thanks to its status of essential retailer, Costco has been benefiting from the coronavirus-induced spike in demand. Cumulatively, these factors have been aiding in registering impressive sales and earnings numbers. Costco put up a stellar performance in first-quarter fiscal 2021, wherein both the top and the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. It has been also maintaining impressive comparable sales performance. However, margins still remain an area to watch. Any deleverage in SG&A rate as well incremental wages and sanitation costs owing to the ongoing pandemic cannot be ignored.”

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $276.34 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $143.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

