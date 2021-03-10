COTI (COTI) Market Capitalization Reaches $275.11 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 76% higher against the dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $275.11 million and $287.40 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.26 or 0.00502329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00054750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00074202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.46 or 0.00530856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00075397 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

