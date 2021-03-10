Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Down 5.3%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $271.45 and last traded at $275.28. Approximately 1,491,702 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,241,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.66.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.16.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $17,647,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,135 shares in the company, valued at $87,226,298.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,144 shares of company stock worth $66,788,368 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,052 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,243,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

