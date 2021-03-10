COVA Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Quiet Period Set To End on March 17th

COVA Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:COVAU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 17th. COVA Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 26,100,000 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During COVA Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of COVAU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. COVA Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Get COVA Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

About COVA Acquisition Corp. Unit

There is no company description available for COVA Acquisition Corp.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.