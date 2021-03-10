COVA (COVA) One Day Volume Tops $141,440.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, COVA has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $934,528.18 and $141,440.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00055877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.83 or 0.00794385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00066037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00030436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00040940 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

