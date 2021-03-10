COVA (COVA) Price Hits $0.0004

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $938,294.21 and $86,764.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00052854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.89 or 0.00729555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00028776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00038800 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

