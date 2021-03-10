Covenant Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,951.95 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,218.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,198.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

