Covesting (COV) Achieves Market Cap of $6.21 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Covesting has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and $125,728.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00052984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00011217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.06 or 0.00730657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00065087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00038469 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting (COV) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

