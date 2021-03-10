CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Up 6.7%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $14.73. 942,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,563,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $195.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Snow sold 91,627 shares of CPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $1,764,736.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Kellogg Griffith, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of CPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

