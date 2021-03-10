CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CRA International in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will earn $3.53 per share for the year. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. CRA International has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $535.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 523.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,234,000. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

