Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $765.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report sales of $765.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $759.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $772.00 million. Crane posted sales of $797.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Shares of CR stock opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. Crane has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 52.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

