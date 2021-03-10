Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,712 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $2,507,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Crane by 19.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 179,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.90. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $91.63.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

