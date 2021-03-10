Cream Finance (CREAM) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.05 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $79.09 million and $3.05 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $128.31 or 0.00229245 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.66 or 0.00510392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00066536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00072577 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.57 or 0.00528089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00076713 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

