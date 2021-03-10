Cream Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.48 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $132.30 or 0.00236183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $81.54 million and $4.48 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.09 or 0.00512541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00070232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00056422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00074759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.27 or 0.00553912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00075174 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

