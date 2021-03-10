Credits (CS) Price Tops $0.0558

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Credits has a market cap of $12.48 million and $1.04 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Credits

