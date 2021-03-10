Cree (CREE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cree (NASDAQ: CREE):

3/1/2021 – Cree is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Cree was upgraded by analysts at Charter Equity from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating.

2/22/2021 – Cree was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

2/17/2021 – Cree was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

2/3/2021 – Cree was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cree's fiscal Q2 results reflected gains from incremental adoption of SiC products in new applications and synergies from partnership with Arrow Electronics. Moreover, divestiture of Cree's LED Products business unit to SMART Global is projected to aid it to support the industry’s transition from silicon to silicon carbide (SiC), which is gaining ground. Further, strength witnessed in power applications, RF (radio frequency) devices, reviving automotive sector, and gains from 5G transition, hold promise. Notably, shares of Cree have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, weak demand and headwinds from lower utilization in materials business remain concerns. Reduction in factory efficiency on account of safety measures is likely to weigh on margins. Also, the company provided bleak guidance for fiscal third quarter.”

1/28/2021 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Cree was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2021 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $65.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Cree had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $125.00.

CREE opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day moving average is $88.32. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,455,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,793,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cree by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after acquiring an additional 482,845 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cree by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 631,936 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $66,922,000 after acquiring an additional 389,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,106,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

