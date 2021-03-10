Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,026 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Cree worth $31,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Cree by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cree by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CREE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of CREE opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.15.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

