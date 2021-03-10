Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Trading 7.7% Higher

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s share price traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.04 and last traded at $101.37. 2,519,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,019,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Get Cree alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average of $88.32.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,455,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $92,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cree by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,709,000 after purchasing an additional 482,845 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Cree by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $82,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $72,793,000.

Cree Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.