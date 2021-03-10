Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Raised to $8.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPG. TD Securities boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

NYSE CPG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.89.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 141,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 179,901 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,817,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.