Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading 6.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crescent Point Energy traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.58. 7,721,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 5,221,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

