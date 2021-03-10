Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $21.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cresco Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Cresco Labs stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,922. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

