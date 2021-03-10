Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 503 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after buying an additional 1,804,237 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,006,000 after buying an additional 308,957 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after acquiring an additional 801,813 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,186 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,750 shares of company stock worth $120,583,656. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM stock opened at $310.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.63, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.54 and a 200-day moving average of $414.38. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.88 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

