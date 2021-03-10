Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,390 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 107.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

