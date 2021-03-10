Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,004,149.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 696,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,483,233 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVTA stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

