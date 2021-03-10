Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 1,388 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,757,001,000 after purchasing an additional 206,346 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 31.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,309,000 after acquiring an additional 768,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500,886 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 24.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,764,000 after acquiring an additional 439,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $232.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.45. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.