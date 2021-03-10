Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 2,770 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.53 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $371,856.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $329,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,434 shares of company stock worth $58,649,585 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.