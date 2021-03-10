Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 5,489 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $827,361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,725,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,402,000 after buying an additional 1,970,999 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $134,196,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,256,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $146.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

