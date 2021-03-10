Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Booking by 6.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,368.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,450.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,163.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,986.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,169.55.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

