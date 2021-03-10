Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Proto Labs by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

Shares of PRLB opened at $122.27 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.80.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

