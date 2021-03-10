Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,203,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370,673 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

NYSE:GS opened at $334.19 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $340.10. The company has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.