Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,331,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.33. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $102.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

