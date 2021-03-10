Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,279,000 after acquiring an additional 995,802 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,633,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,588,000 after purchasing an additional 919,209 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 309.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,138,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,524,000 after purchasing an additional 860,109 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,454,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 695,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,170,000 after buying an additional 410,488 shares in the last quarter.

ICSH stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54.

