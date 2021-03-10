Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on Z. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Shares of Z opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total value of $1,150,969.84. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $243,079.02. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,730 shares of company stock worth $23,298,617. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

