Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,178 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 15,161 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in NetApp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NetApp by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in NetApp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cross Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.