Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,425 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,866. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

