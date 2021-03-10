Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,833 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,559,000 after buying an additional 342,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.18 and a 1 year high of $113.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

