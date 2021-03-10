Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 15,198 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,198 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLPX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $808,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48.

