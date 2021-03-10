Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,588 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

VNQ stock opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.66.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

