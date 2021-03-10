Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,392 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VT opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.69. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.