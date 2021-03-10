Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,502 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 375,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 26.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 370,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 77,148 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.8% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 44,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 15.6% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $72.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $150.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.