Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 9,882 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $150.06 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $162.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.19 and its 200 day moving average is $133.63. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

