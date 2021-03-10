Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after buying an additional 60,829 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

