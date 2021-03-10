Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Down 6.1%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $24.16. Approximately 756,282 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 693,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25,000.00%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.