Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Trading Up 6.6%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 875,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 697,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEQP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

