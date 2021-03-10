Crew Energy (CR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Crew Energy to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of CR opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$1.17. The company has a market cap of C$174.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,457,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,684.16. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,614,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,699,451. Insiders acquired a total of 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,350 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.83.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

