Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crexendo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.38%.

CXDO opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $119.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

CXDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crexendo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

