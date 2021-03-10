CRH (LON:CRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,970.43

CRH plc (LON:CRH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,970.43 ($51.87) and last traded at GBX 3,406 ($44.50), with a volume of 1731687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,413 ($44.59).

Separately, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on CRH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a market cap of £26.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,176.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,033.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

CRH Company Profile (LON:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

