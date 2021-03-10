Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Up 7.3%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s share price shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.68. 101,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 123,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRNX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a market cap of $516.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 334.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $171,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

