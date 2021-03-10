Critical Analysis: Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Valley National Bancorp and The PNC Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 1 2 3 0 2.33 The PNC Financial Services Group 1 12 8 0 2.33

Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential downside of 27.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $147.71, suggesting a potential downside of 16.20%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 20.63% 8.85% 0.95% The PNC Financial Services Group 38.16% 5.97% 0.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and The PNC Financial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $1.54 billion 3.61 $309.79 million $0.92 14.84 The PNC Financial Services Group $21.62 billion 3.46 $5.37 billion $11.39 15.50

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp. Valley National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Valley National Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers various loan products comprising residential mortgage loans, automobile loans, secured personal lines of credit, and home equity loans; and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services, such as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. The company operates 238 branches in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; payables, receivables, deposit and account, liquidity and investments, and online and mobile banking products and services; foreign exchange, derivatives, securities underwriting, loan syndications, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, private banking, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement advisory services. The BlackRock segment offers single- and multi-asset class portfolios; and investment and risk management services technology platform. It operates 2,400 locations and 15,000 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

